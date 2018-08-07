PETS & ANIMALS

New Jersey man charged with abandoning dog to drown in rising tide surrenders to police

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say 36-year-old Aaron Davis abandoned his pit bull to drown in a cage along the water's edge in a New Jersey park.

Eyewitness News
HIGHLANDS, New Jersey (WABC) --
Investigators in New Jersey say the man who left his dog to drown along the water's edge in a park during high tide has turned himself in.

Police say 36-year-old Aaron Davis abandoned his pit bull to drown in a cage during the early morning hours on July 30 inside Veterans Memorial Park in Highlands.

Luckily the dog was rescued by local resident Jennifer Vaz, who was walking her own dog in the park, as the rising tide had begun to reach the cage.

Vaz decided to name the dog River and is now fostering it.

Davis faces animal cruelty charges.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimal crueltyanimal abuseanimal rescueMonmouth CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Dog left in cage rescued from rising tide at NJ park
PETS & ANIMALS
CT woman plays dead after bear breaks into home
2 people attacked by hawk outside Connecticut store
Student includes 14-foot long gator in graduation photos
Rescued pet pig thwarts break-in at family home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3 struck by lightning as storms move through NYC
AccuWeather Alert: Heat on high again, then storms
NYPD believes they have found mom of baby pulled from river
2 police officers shot in Camden; conditions unknown
Search for attacker who slashed woman in the face in Brooklyn
Police officer charged in shooting near Dorney Park
9 injured in accident outside water park on Long Island
Fetus discovered by cleaning crew on plane at LGA
Show More
New owner takes over bodega where 'Junior' was murdered
Officers suspended for doing 'nothing' as man stomps on car
Smoke condition forces flight to make emergency landing at JFK
$73 million worth of fake Nike Air Jordans confiscated in NJ
2 people attacked by hawk outside Connecticut store
More News