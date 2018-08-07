HIGHLANDS, New Jersey (WABC) --Investigators in New Jersey say the man who left his dog to drown along the water's edge in a park during high tide has turned himself in.
Police say 36-year-old Aaron Davis abandoned his pit bull to drown in a cage during the early morning hours on July 30 inside Veterans Memorial Park in Highlands.
Luckily the dog was rescued by local resident Jennifer Vaz, who was walking her own dog in the park, as the rising tide had begun to reach the cage.
Vaz decided to name the dog River and is now fostering it.
Davis faces animal cruelty charges.
