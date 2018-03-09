PETS & ANIMALS

Man discovers massive whale bones along New Jersey beach

Sade Baderinwa has more on the bones that washed up on a beach in Brigantine. (NJ Advance Media)

BRIGANTINE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A man driving along a beach in New Jersey made a spooky discovery.

Eric Matuzsan says he found the massive bones Thursday in Brigantine. They belonged to a humpback whale that he estimated was about 20 feet long.

Credit: NJ Advance Media

Matuzsan also says he had encountered the whale when it first washed up dead a decade ago.

He also adds that the whale was buried on the beach, but was probably uncovered by the recent storms.

