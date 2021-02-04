New Jersey man explains how newly rescued German shepherd helped save his life during stroke

Brian Myers, 59, suffered a stroke on Jan. 16 and collapsed on his bedroom floor.
That is when 6-year-old Sadie jumped into action and helped Myers make it to the phone.
She immediately jumped off the bed, laid down next to him and wouldn't leave him alone as she licked his face.
"I thought maybe I could use her as a counterweight to get myself up off the floor, and I grabbed her collar to try to do so, and she some how instinctively knew to help me by pulling her body weight and pulling me enough to give me the momentum to get myself out of the corner that I was stuck in," Myers said.
ALSO READ | Dog missing after owner killed in Brooklyn car crash
Myers adopted Sadie back in October and was warned she had issues after she was surrendered by her former owner.
"Though her bio noted that she was especially nervous with men, Brian felt a special bond with Sadie, as he valued her intelligence, hesitancy to trust and fierce loyalty once she did form that trust. Brian gave Sadie a second chance at life, adopting Sadie and welcoming her home," Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge said. "This time, Sadie gave Brian a second chance at life."
Myers is recovering and is expected to be released from rehabilitation next week.
"I can't wait to see her," he said. "Right now she's the best thing that's ever happened in my life. Can't wait to be reunited with her."
As for what he will do when he sees Sadie for the first time again? Myers said he will give her a huge hug and kiss and probably cry before he spoils her silly.
Sadie will also be honored with a Heroic Dog Award from PETA.
"Sadie's intelligence and tenacity saved Brian's life," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "Her heroism reminds us that many loving, dedicated dogs are waiting in shelters for a family to join, and PETA encourages anyone with the ability and resources to care for an animal to adopt one from a local shelter."
ALSO READ | Snowy Owl spotted in Central Park for 2nd straight week
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip