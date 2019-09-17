Pets & Animals

Pennsylvania man, son capture massive whale feeding off Sea Isle City, New Jersey coast

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey -- A Pennsylvania man and his son captured quite a sight off the coast of South Jersey last week.

Mark Bevevino of Malvern and his son Frank were out fishing off the coast of Sea Isle City, New Jersey when they noticed some movement in the water.

It was around 10:30 a.m. on September 12 when Bevevino says they came across a large bait of bunker in the water.

"We were catching bunker and we thought we heard a whale come to the surface and saw some movement in the water. I started filming while my son was taking a fish off the hook," Bevevino told sister station WPVI in Philadelphia.

That's when video captured the whale pop up out of the water leaving both of the men in awe.

"It was just luck I caught it on my iPhone. I was hoping just to see him come up for air in the distance," said Bevevino.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswhalenew jersey newscaught on video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 stabbed in after-school brawl at Nassau County strip mall
Toddler climbs out window of NYC building onto air conditioning unit
Off-duty NYPD officer dies after Bronx motorcycle crash
AccuWeather: Spectacular September stretch
Driver crashes into front of Brooklyn funeral home, flees
6-year-old escapes attempted abduction in Howell
Residents: Crash in Dumbo, Brooklyn symptom of bigger issue
Show More
Elizabeth Warren outlines anti-corruption plan at NYC rally
Yankees' Rivera receives Medal of Freedom at White House
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fort Greene
MTA unveils 5-year, $51.5B plan to improve subways, buses, railroads
Brazen jewelry thief steals rings worth $95,000 from NYC mall
More TOP STORIES News