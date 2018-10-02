PETS & ANIMALS

Manny the Frenchie warms hearts at Illinois pediatric cardiology picnic

EMBED </>More Videos

Manny the Frenchie warmed the hearts of young pediatric cardiology patients over the weekend.

OAK LAWN, Illinois --
A famous French bulldog warmed the hearts of young pediatric cardiology patients in suburban Oak Lawn over the weekend.

Manny the Frenchie stopped by the Advocate Children's Heart Institute's 31st annual Pediatric Cardiology Picnic on Saturday, which also happened to be World Heart Day.

The celebrity pooch - who has almost 3 million followers on social media - posed for photos, performed tricks and shared lots of love and kisses with patients who have received treatment or undergone surgery at Advocate Children's Hospital to correct congenital heart defects.

The hospital said the event attracts more than 1,500 people a year and provides a chance for patients to reconnect with the doctors and nurses who saved their lives.

