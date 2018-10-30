ANIMAL RESCUE

Raccoon with jar on head rescued in Long Island backyard

A video shows a raccoon's rescue after it enjoyed trash night a bit too much and managed to get its head stuck in a jar. (Strong Island Animal Rescue League)

CENTEREACH, Long Island (WABC) --
A video shows a raccoon's rescue after she enjoyed trash night a bit too much and managed to get her head stuck in a jar.

A woman living on Winmar Way in Centereach, Suffolk County noticed the raccoon Sunday night and called Strong Island Animal Rescue League.

Frankie Floridia, head of the organization, responded, but raccoon was gone.

Luckily, around 3 a.m. Tuesday, the woman heard her dogs barking and noticed the jar-headed creature in her backyard. She called Floridia, who found the raccoon lurking in a nearby tree. He wrangled the animal down from the tree and, after a scuffle and some hisses, popped the jar off.

"You're free, buddy!" Floridia says in the video as the raccoon crawls away.

