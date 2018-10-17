PETS & ANIMALS

Massive 15-foot alligator Chubbs returns to Florida golf course

EMBED </>More Videos

Chubbs, estimated to be 15 feet long, became an internet sensation at the same golf course in 2016. (Sage Stryczny/Storyful)

PALMETTO, Fla. --
Chubbs, the massive alligator who went viral after he was spotted walking across a Florida golf course, is back again.

The alligator, estimated to be 15 feet long, strolled across the green at Buffalo Creek Golf Course in Palmetto, Florida, on Friday, prompting players to whip out their cellphone cameras.

Chubbs first captured the internet's attention in May 2016 when he was spotted sauntering across the same golf course.

Despite the gator's massive size, he's not viewed as a threat to the players.

"He doesn't hurt anybody. He's got a giant reservoir to go to," Ken Powell, the club's general manager, told the media after a past Chubbs sighting.

SEE ALSO: Two-headed copperhead snake found slithering in Virginia flowerbed
EMBED More News Videos

A Woodbridge, Virginia, found the two-headed copperhead snake in her flowerbed. It eventually ended up at the Wildlife Center of Virginia, where experts conducted radiographs to learn more about the snake's anatomy

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalswild animalsalligatoru.s. & worldfloridabuzzworthywhat's trending
PETS & ANIMALS
Extremely rare honey bee colony with no hive found
K-9 sniffs out roasted pig in checked bag at Atlanta airport
Bronx residents plagued by rat infestation, 1-year-old bitten
Zoo animals receive Halloween treat
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
DA: Weinstein detective told accuser to delete info from phone
Woman followed home, sexually assaulted in New Jersey
Mom spanks teen son with belt after he took off in her BMW
76-year-old man hit by train after falling on subway tracks
Boy electrocuted after climbing over fence to get football
Video shows possible drug handoff through child's diaper
Grandmother charged after toddler stabbed, found in oven
'I don't forgive this woman': Black boy wrongly accused of grabbing white woman
Show More
Mom helped make child porn using 3-year-old girl, AG says
Big Bird puppeteer leaving 'Sesame Street' after 50 years
Video: Off-duty Chicago cop shoots unarmed disabled teen
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $900 million
Polio-like illness in 22 states, including NJ, possibly NY
More News