Pets & Animals

Massive 26-pound cat 'BeeJay' looking for forever home in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- A massive cat in Philadelphia is looking for a forever home.

The Morris Animal Refuge says BeeJay, or Mr. B is two years old and weighs in at a whopping 26 pounds.

"OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He's a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term," said Morris Animal Refuge on Twitter.



BeeJay is a domestic shorthair cat with brown tabby and white hair.

The shelter says he is a big cat with a big heart.

CLICK HERE to learn how you can adopt him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniacatspetsanimalphiladelphiapet adoption
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Head chef of famed Grand Central restaurant found dead
Man killed when NYC elevator suddenly drops, crushing him
Co-worker arrested in NJ murder where neighbors heard screaming
Passengers angry with Delta as no hotels offered during 18-hour delay
Popular New York diner gutted by flames
Owner chases after 2 coyotes that grab, kill dog in Connecticut
Women accused of shoplifting stroller, leaving baby behind
Show More
Iconic NYC pizzeria reopens for business after state shutdown
Exclusive: Eric Garner's mom discusses Pantaleo firing on Up Close
Exclusive: Homeless man given shoes by jogger now has job offer
VIDEO: Funnel cloud spotted in CT during tornado warnings
17-year-old boy shot in chest during dispute at NYC deli
More TOP STORIES News