Artisans handcraft garments using alpaca fiber from Bluebird Farm in New Jersey

PEAPACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- At Bluebird Farm Alpacas, in addition to cuddling up and taking selfies with the furry and friendly pets, the fiber produced by them is handcrafted into hats, socks, mittens, and scarfs by local New Jersey artisans.
"Alpaca fiber is one of the finest in the world. It is incredibly soft and it is hypoallergenic, deterring dust mites and other allergens. It also doesn't contain lanolin so processing it doesn't require any harsh chemicals," said Nick Villa, owner of Bluebird Farm Alpacas.
The alpacas are shaved once a year, typically in May, and their fiber is then processed into yarn. The yarn is distributed to local New Jersey artisans who then convert it into different garments which you can purchase in store.
"Each individual garment that we produce is from a particular alpaca that you can meet at Bluebird Farm. You leave our farm knowing which alpaca you're actually wearing, "said Villa.
To visit the farm, meet the alpacas, and purchase handcrafted fiber garments you can make a reservation on their website.
