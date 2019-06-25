Pets & Animals

Meet Carli: Rare Siberian tiger cub born at Six Flags Great Adventure

JACKSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- There's a furry new addition at New Jersey's Six Flags Great Adventure.

Carli, a 6-week-old Siberian tiger cub, will make her grand debut in the Safari Discoveries section soon.

She currently weighs 12 pounds but will grow to more than 500 pounds.

Carli is only the second tiger cub born in the Safari in 15 years.

She is the first cub to mom Nadya, who was raised in a highly unique litter that paired her with an African lion three years ago.

The two large cats still live together.

The cub is named in honor of soccer great and New Jersey native Carli Lloyd.

Six Flags says Siberian tigers are endangered and rank as the largest cats in the world. There are estimated to be fewer than 500 Siberian tigers left in the wild.

