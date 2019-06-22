Pets & Animals

Scamp the Tramp wins World's Ugliest Dog Contest

By Thomas M. Rizza
PETALUMA, Calif. -- Scamp the Tramp is being called Scamp the Champ after winning over the judges at the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair.

Thousands of people gathered to cheer on the 19 contestants competing for a big trophy, $1,500 prize and a donated prize match split between the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Angels Fund and Compassion Without Borders.

Scamp the Tramp was rescued by Santa Rosa, California, resident Yvonne Morones in 2014. She found Scamp on Pet Finder and swiped right. He was in his last hours when Morones stepped in to save her life. When they met, Scamp won over Morones with his stunning personality.

All of the contestants were also adopted or rescued. The red carpet runners-up included second-place winner Wild Thang, owned by Ann Lewis, and third-place winner Tostito, owned by Molly Horgan, who also won the Spirit Award.

This year's People's Choice Award went to Meatloaf, owned by Denae Pruner.
