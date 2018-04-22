PETS & ANIMALS

Miniature pony prompts short pursuit for police in Texas town

EMBED </>More Videos

A runaway mini horse led police in Haltom City, Texas, on a bit of a chase. (KABC)

HALTOM CITY, Texas --
A runaway mini horse led police in Haltom City, Texas, on a bit of a chase.

In dashcam video, the pony galloped away with no end in sight as officers had a difficult time corralling the little guy.

Police ended up enlisting the help of a teenage competitive calf roper to wrangle in the mini pony. Colby Caudle hung out of a window of a patrol car with his lasso in hand to bring the animal in.

The first two attempts failed, but finally the third time was a charm. The four-legged fugitive was taken into custody and returned to his owner.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalshorsespolice chaseanimals
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News