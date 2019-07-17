9-foot anaconda that went missing on Long Island found

HAMPTON BAYS, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities say a missing 9-foot anaconda that escaped from its owner's property on Long Island Tuesday morning has been found.
Southampton police said the anaconda was found inside of the owner's vehicle.
The Suffolk County SPCA, police and members of a law enforcement motorcycle club were assisting in the search to find the snake that escaped at the end of the street near Bay Avenue West.
The yellow and brown anaconda is non-venomous, but it may bite if it's frightened.
It is a constrictor and most likely will move around during dawn or dusk and will seek cool, dark places to hide -- especially with the high heat of the day. It has been known to seek refuge under decks, garages or sheds and will most likely curl into a ball.
