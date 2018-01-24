PETS & ANIMALS

Missing therapy dog reunited with New Jersey boy with muscular dystrophy

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
There is a happy ending to the story of a therapy dog who had gone missing in New Jersey.

7-year-old Jacob Rodriguez of Paterson, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, lost his Shih Tzu puppy named 'Brownie' on Saturday.

When Paterson Animal Control Officer John DeCando went to a local Dunkin' Donuts Tuesday for coffee, one of the workers said she found a dog and was hoping to find its owner.

DeCando went to pick up the dog Wednesday and realized it looked like Brownie.

They went straight to the family's home and sure enough, it was him.

Jacob was ecstatic when he opened the door and saw the dog.

Jacob's uncle bought him the dog back in November and since then the two have become inseparable.

