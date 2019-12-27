Missing dog reunited with family minutes before Christmas

RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) -- A family on Long Island was reunited with their lost dog on Christmas.The 11-year-old Shih Tzu named Bella vanished from the family's yard in Ronkonkoma last week.Officials say a delivery driver found Bella, and even though she was chipped and wearing ID tags, she wasn't returned.Following a tip, Suffolk SPCA detectives tracked Bella down.She was reunited with her family two minutes before midnight on Christmas Day.----------