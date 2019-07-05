Missing therapy dog of 9/11 first responder reunited with owner

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- The therapy dog of a 9/11 first responder was reunited with his owner after missing for days in Yonkers.Rocky, a 5-year-old golden retriever, got spooked by fireworks around 8 p.m. Wednesday and ran away from his backyard.His owner, Paulina Santos, was a nurse that helped at Ground Zero in the aftermath of the terror attacks.Officials said Rocky returned home around 4 a.m. Friday morning.He was said to be safe and was not injured while he was missing.----------