Missing therapy dog of 9/11 first responder reunited with owner

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- The therapy dog of a 9/11 first responder was reunited with his owner after missing for days in Yonkers.
Rocky, a 5-year-old golden retriever, got spooked by fireworks around 8 p.m. Wednesday and ran away from his backyard.
His owner, Paulina Santos, was a nurse that helped at Ground Zero in the aftermath of the terror attacks.
Officials said Rocky returned home around 4 a.m. Friday morning.
He was said to be safe and was not injured while he was missing.
