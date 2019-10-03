Pets & Animals

Bull moose gets stuck in residential swimming pool in New Hampshire

BEDFORD, N.H. -- Wildlife officials had to help a moose out of a residential swimming pool in New Hampshire Wednesday.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department posted video of the incident on their Facebook page. According to the department, it is currently moose breeding season and as the breeding season ramps up, bulls go on the move looking for a mate.

This young moose bull accidentally found his way into a swimming pool Tuesday night, according to wildlife officials. Because the pool had no stairs, he was unable to get himself back out. He was stuck in the pool for several hours, according to the post.

To help the moose out of the pool, local conservation officers and wildlife biologists from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department put a set of wooden steps in the pool and gently steered the bull toward them using a rope.

With the assistance of the stairs, the moose was able to get out of the pool and made his way back into the woods.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew hampshirewild animalspoolu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 killed in WWII plane crash at CT airport; 1 victim identified
Man found fatally shot inside Brooklyn apartment
14th Street Busway opens with hopes of speedier travel
AccuWeather: Colder and wet
Former cop embraced by victim's brother after murder sentence
Video: Trio steals $4K of merchandise from Victoria's Secret
Man fatally stabs woman in the Bronx
Show More
6 charged with supplying drugs that killed HQ Trivia founder
Woman dies at 102, DirecTV charges early termination fee
NY congressman now says he favors Trump impeachment inquiry
NYC tries to curb violence in housing complex where officer was killed
Girl attacked by pit bull, Bronx neighbor uses bat to save her
More TOP STORIES News