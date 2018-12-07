PETS & ANIMALS

Moose's 'caboose' rings doorbell of Alaska home

Moose's 'caboose' rings doorbell of Alaska home.

A giant moose rang a couple's doorbell and then made a run for it.

The unintentional -- most likely --- prank took place in Alaska.

Video shows the moose lingering in the front yard of a home.

The couple says their bell rang mid-day, but they didn't see anyone at the door.

Then they checked their security footage and that's when they saw the culprit.

Let's just say the moose's caboose turned out to be at fault.

