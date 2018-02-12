PETS & ANIMALS

Mouse attempts to catch ride on California sheriff's deputy's car

An adorable mouse is now safe after being spotted on the windshield of an Alameda County deputy's parked car. (Alameda County Sheriff's Office/Twitter)

ALAMEDA COUNTY, California --
Say cheese! A California Sheriff's deputy got quite a surprise when he got to his car.

Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Dennington snapped a photo of an adorable mouse hanging out on the windshield of his parked vehicle.

The furry little guy actually looks like he's bracing for the upcoming ride.

