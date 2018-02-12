We don’t know who was more surprised, Deputy Dennington or his stowaway friend. We are happy to report the little mouse is safely on the ground and looking for a new ride. pic.twitter.com/R9W11ioubT — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) February 10, 2018

Say cheese! A California Sheriff's deputy got quite a surprise when he got to his car.Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Dennington snapped a photo of an adorable mouse hanging out on the windshield of his parked vehicle.The furry little guy actually looks like he's bracing for the upcoming ride.