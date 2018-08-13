Nassau County police horse trots into retirement

A Nassau County police horse was honored with a special retirement ceremony on Monday.The ceremony was held for Mounted Unit Horse Mike Califano at the Mounted Unit Stable in Eisenhower Park.Mike was named after Officer Michael Califano who was killed in the line of duty in February of 2011.The horse, in his early 20s, has protected the public over the course of his career while assigned to hundreds of details over the years including: presidential debates in 2012 and 2016, a Trump rally, Oyster Fests, Nassau Coliseum details, school visits and funerals.Officer Califano's family was at the ceremony to help send the police horse into retirement.Mike, the horse, will be adopted by a deserving family.----------