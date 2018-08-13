PETS & ANIMALS

Nassau County police horse trots into retirement

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) --
A Nassau County police horse was honored with a special retirement ceremony on Monday.

The ceremony was held for Mounted Unit Horse Mike Califano at the Mounted Unit Stable in Eisenhower Park.

Mike was named after Officer Michael Califano who was killed in the line of duty in February of 2011.

The horse, in his early 20s, has protected the public over the course of his career while assigned to hundreds of details over the years including: presidential debates in 2012 and 2016, a Trump rally, Oyster Fests, Nassau Coliseum details, school visits and funerals.

Officer Califano's family was at the ceremony to help send the police horse into retirement.

Mike, the horse, will be adopted by a deserving family.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalshorsesretirementofficer killedNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
This is how to get paid to cuddle cats on a Greek island
Pit bull rescued after stranded, surrounded by water on rock ledge
Man opens truck hood, finds boa constrictor inside
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIVE: Heavy rain sparks more flash flooding in New Jersey
AccuWeather: More heavy rain, some storms to start the week
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Aretha Franklin gravely ill in Detroit
Boy injured after set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
Husband, wife killed, 5 injured in Long Island crash
Former WWE star Jim 'The Anvil' Neidhart dies at 63
Search resumes for Queens woman swept out by current
Show More
Woman's death blamed on infection from dog lick
A look at the life of Aretha Franklin
Arrest warrant issued in shooting of 5-year-old on 4th of July
Decomposing body found inside column outside supermarket
What to know ahead of Connecticut primary elections
More News