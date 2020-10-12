New Jersey's 6-day black bear hunt begins with archery

The first three days of the six-day hunt that began a half hour before sunrise is restricted to hunters using archery. Beginning Thursday, they can use archery and muzzleloading rifles.
The second segment of the hunt, for firearms only, is scheduled to begin on Dec. 7.
The hunt is restricted to Sussex, Warren, Passaic, Morris, Bergen, Hunterdon, Somerset and Mercer counties. Hunting is prohibited in state parks, forests and wildlife management areas.
Hunters bagged 315 bears during the 2019 hunt. Most were killed in Sussex County.
Gov. Phil Murphy has said this year could be the last for the bear hunt, which the Democrat pledged to end when he ran for governor in 2017. Murphy cited a new bear management plan that the state Fish and Game Council was studying.
The 2020 bear hunt will be the LAST.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 5, 2020
The New Jersey Fish and Game Council has proposed an amendment to the Game Code that will:
☑️SUSPEND the bear hunt following the conclusion of the 2020 season
☑️Remove the current Comprehensive Black Bear Management Policy from the Game Code
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, no bear check stations are available. Hunters must tag their kills and call a number for instructions.
RELATED | Fat Bear week is back for its sixth annual competition
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip