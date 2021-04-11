Pets & Animals

New K-9 officer helps pay tribute to 3 fallen cops

EMBED <>More Videos

New K-9 officer helps pay tribute to 3 fallen officers

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Three fallen police officers were honored this weekend during two ceremonies for a Suffolk County Sheriff's Office K-9.

The official naming ceremony was held for 2-year-old Dutch shepherd Reis on Saturday.

Officials say he is a high-drive, strong-willed dog who exhibits a uniquely high level of courage.

His handler named him in honor of Sheriff's Correction Officer Andrew Reister who was killed while working an off-duty job in 2008.

Reister's family was there for the ceremony and to watch Reis show some of his talents.

"I had the pleasure of working alongside Andrew, both in the facility and on the COBA Board. He was not only a coworker but a friend who would do anything to help others. I thank Deputy Sheriff Korte for choosing to honor him this way," said Suffolk County Correction Officer Association President Lou Viscusi.



Later in the day, Reis received a ballistic vest that was donated in memory of another fallen officer, NYPD Transit Det. George Caccavale, who was shot and killed while working an off-duty job in 1976.

His daughter Carla and her children were at the ceremony.

The vest was donated in in part by a foundation established in honor of late NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen, who was shot and killed in 2019 in the line of duty.

"We started this foundation to ensure that my husband, Brian Simonsen, would never be forgotten," Leanne Simonsen said. "When Brian was killed my world went dark. Through this foundation, the people we have met, and the work we have done, the light has started to return with all the good we have done in Brian's name."

ALSO TRENDING | Video: Golden retriever steals news reporter's microphone on live TV
EMBED More News Videos

Talk about a real newshound! A reporter was upstaged by a golden retriever that jumped into the shot, stole her microphone and ran off.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssuffolk countynew york citydogsk 9familydogofficer killed
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Federal judge from New York killed in hit-and-run in Florida
Search for missing college freshman intensifies
Masks could prevent up to 14,000 COVID deaths by August, model predicts
Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
3-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Connecticut
Woman found dead after house fire on Long Island
Official: Chinese vaccines' effectiveness low
Show More
12-year-old shot during altercation in NYC, police say
COVID Updates: Connecticut veterans can be vaccinated without appointment
Armed man fired shots, barricaded inside Honolulu hotel room
Lawsuit: Virginia police threaten, pepper-spray Army lieutenant during stop
'Suspicious' blackout strikes Iran's Natanz nuclear site
More TOP STORIES News