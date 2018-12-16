PETS & ANIMALS

New video shows man police say sealed a cat inside a bucket in Chinatown, abandoned them

EMBED </>More Videos

New video shows man police say sealed cats inside a bucket, abandoned them in Chinatown.

Eyewitness News
CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
New video released shows the man police say sealed a cat inside a bucket and abandoned him outside at an animal shelter in Chinatown.

Fortunately the cat survived and is now looking for a good home.

However, it is not the first time that a cat was dumped inside a bucket at the location.

Police report that on Thursday near Hester and Centre Street, the man left a sealed bucket that contained a cat inside right near a garbage can in front of Animal Haven. The man then fled north on Centre Street.



A worker leaving for the night saw the bucket, heard a hiss, and knew exactly what was inside.

An investigation determined that the bucket's lid had a hole in it, and the cat was malnourished

The suspect is described as an Asian male who was last seen wearing a sweater, jeans and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Almost exactly a month ago on November 17th, another worker found a similar plastic bucket near the trash outside the shelter's back door. Peeking out of the hole on top was a cat's eye. They brought the furry creature inside, checked her out, and named her 'Sage.'

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abusecatsChinatownNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Retired police dog dumped at animal shelter
VIDEO: Officers, bystander rescue deer trapped in soccer net
Bill signed barring NJ circuses, carnivals from using wild, exotic animals
Bear attacks, drags woman outside her PA home
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Police: Lyft driver sexually abused passenger during ride on LI
HQ Trivia, Vine co-founder Colin Kroll dead at 34
Man charged with trying to abduct 11-year-old in Queens
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
Wilson Ramos, Mets reportedly agree to two-year contract
2 arrested in death of 17-year-old fatally struck by ambulette
Beware of this Netflix scam email
2 women released from custody after baby found dead in NYC hotel
Show More
Police visit SNL star Pete Davidson after Instagram post
Woman walking home pushed to the ground and raped in Queens
Search on for 2 men stealing packages from Long Island homes
AccuWeather: Rain for most, but wintry for some
Trump pushes for new health law after Obamacare ruling
More News