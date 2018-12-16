New video released shows the man police say sealed a cat inside a bucket and abandoned him outside at an animal shelter in Chinatown.Fortunately the cat survived and is now looking for a good home.However, it is not the first time that a cat was dumped inside a bucket at the location.Police report that on Thursday near Hester and Centre Street, the man set down a sealed bucket that contained a cat inside and fled northbound on Centre Street.An investigation determined that the bucket's lid had a hole in it, and the cat was malnourished.The suspect is described as an Asian male who was last seen wearing a sweater, jeans and dark-colored shoes.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------