New York sheriff's office mourns loss of K-9 officer Tok

ORANGE COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- A New York sheriff's office is mourning the loss of their partner, friend and family member after a K-9 officer died of cancer.K-9 Tok served Orange County for six years alongside his partner Deputy Sheriff and SOG Operator Daniel Volpe.Tok was born in February 2012 and was assigned to Volpe while he trained as a patrol K-9 with a specialty in narcotics detection.He answered the call for service multiple times throughout his career -- but his most notable calls were when he found a missing person who overdosed in the woods and when he found a suicidal person holding a knife. He saved both of their lives in the process.Tok was the first sheriff's office K-9 to be assigned to the Orange County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Group. Officials say he was a valuable asset in the performance of the team's countless operations.Unfortunately, Tok suffered from an aggressive form of cancer and his health rapidly deteriorated."My heart goes out to the Volpe family during this sad time," Sheriff Carl DuBois said. "K-9 Tok will be missed by everyone at the Sheriff's Office. Thank you Tok for your dedicated service to the Orange County Sheriff's Office and the citizens of the County of Orange and the State of New York. Rest easy good boy."Thank you for your service, Tok.----------