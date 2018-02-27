PETS & ANIMALS

San Diego news anchor plays it cool when bird lands on her head

EMBED </>More Videos

Anchor plays it cool when bird lands on her head. (KTRK)

SAN DIEGO, California --
A morning news show went to the birds on live TV.

The San Diego anchors were talking about the upcoming zoo segment when a bird landed on one of the co-hosts.

She played it cool but confronted the bird after the commercial.

"You don't mess up another girl's hair. Good thing I have a lot of hairspray," Nichelle Medina said.

Medina says as a working mom it was nice to have a little scalp massage.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbirdsanimal newsu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News