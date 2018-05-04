PETS & ANIMALS

New Jersey family fighting to keep service dog, home of 14 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson has more on a New Jersey family's fight to keep their dog and their home.

By
BERGENFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey family is fighting to keep both their therapy dog and their home despite a dispute with their landlord.

Michael Derosa suffers from multiple sclerosis and epilepsy. His 1-year-old German shepherd, Princess, is certified as a service dog to help detect his epileptic seizures.

Apparently their landlord doesn't allow big dogs unless the family takes out a large insurance policy which they say they can't afford.

Now Derosa and his wife are facing the difficult decision to stay or move from their home of 14 years after receiving ominous notifications from lawyers representing the management of the complex.

"If the dog has to go, we have to go, so be it. But the dog is not going to go without us," Derosa said.

Princess likes to bark and the couple believes residents have complained. But they have the proper paperwork to show that service dogs should be treated differently because they serve as a medical necessity.

The apartment is run by Tower Management and their website states that the complex is pet-friendly.

However, the company says in order for the Derosas to comply with their policy, they will need to increase the insurance on Princess.

"While we do maintain a strict policy regarding pet ownership, service animals are welcome so long as their owners provide the documentation and guarantees as laid out in our 'pet addendum' to residential lease agreements," the statement said.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsservice animalhealthdoghousingBergenfieldBergen County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News