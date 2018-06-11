PETS & ANIMALS

New Jersey firefighters rescue kitten stuck in storm drain

New Jersey firefighters rescue kitten stuck in storm drain.

WHITING, New Jersey --
Volunteer firefighters in Ocean County, New Jersey, jumped into action to save a kitten stuck in a storm drain.

The Whiting Fire Company was dispatched to Quality Medical Transport back on Tuesday.

Crews were able to remove the cover, get into the drain and save the cat.

The animal was not hurt.

Whiting firefighters say an employee of Quality Medical Transport has since adopted the kitten and it is doing well.


