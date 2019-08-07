NJ homeowner finds St. Bernard floating in pool; Police search for owner

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Do you know this pooch?Police in New Jersey said a homeowner found this St. Bernard floating in the family's pool on Appleman Road, Franklin Township, around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.The dog needed to be rescued by police."St. Bernard's are known as rescue dogs. This morning, this lady needed rescuing," the police department posted on Facebook.The young female dog is microchipped but no owner information is registered.Anyone who knows the owner or owners of the dog should contact Franklin Township Animal Shelter at (732) 873-2500 ext. 6255.----------