New Jersey man discovers hungry bear enjoying midnight snack on his back deck

A man came out to find a bear on his deck.

Eyewitness News
CHATHAM, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey man found an unexpected visitor hanging out on his deck this week.

Dan Baesler said his backyard motion detector went off late Tuesday night, so he went to investigate the cause.

He was expecting to find a raccoon, but instead found a large, hungry bear on his second-story deck.

Apparently the bear tore down his bird feeder and started enjoying a midnight snack.

The man quickly called police who scared the bear off with their lights and sirens. Officers advised the man not to keep the bird feeder out overnight.

Baesler said he will follow that advice and may not put the feeder back out at all.
A Chatham man was surprised to see a bear eating from his bird feeder on his second-story deck


