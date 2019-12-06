Pets & Animals

New Jersey man who left caged pit bull to drown convicted of animal cruelty

HIGHLANDS, New Jersey -- A man accused of leaving a young pit bull mix to drown in a cage at water's edge in a rising tide last year has been convicted of animal cruelty.

Aaron Davis, 35, of Long Branch, will face up to 18 months in prison when he's sentenced Feb. 14, after a Monmouth County jury convicted him on Thursday.

A person walking a dog in Veterans Memorial Park in Highlands in July 2018 spotted the small dog cowering in the cage on a portion of sand between a bulkhead and the water as the tide came in.

The person and animal welfare officials soon rescued the animal and named it River.

Prosecutors have said Davis wanted revenge against his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, who gave her the dog.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmonmouth countyanimal crueltyanimal abuseanimal rescuepit bulldog
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 dead, including active shooter, at Florida Navy base
2 young kids, parents dead in suspected murder-suicide in NY
Woman arrested after 'All You Can Eat' robbery at TGI Fridays
'Husband' in controversial Peloton ad speaks out
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
1 dead, 2 hurt in high speed crash between taxi, SUV in NJ
Mom, grandmother charged in baby's heroin overdose death
Show More
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
NYC man kicked off JetBlue flight says he was victim of discrimination
Kindergartener invites entire class to his adoption hearing
Worker trapped in dry well for 4 hours in Pearl River
Uber reports more than 3,000 sexual assaults on 2018 rides
More TOP STORIES News