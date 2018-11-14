PETS & ANIMALS

Ocean County Police dog stabbed in line of duty released from animal hospital

A police dog stabbed as he tried to subdue a knife-wielding man has been released from a veterinary hospital.

MANTOLOKING, New Jersey --
Several officers were on hand as Kane left the hospital in Red Bank around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Ocean County prosecutors say Kane and his handler, a county sheriff's officer, were among a group of law enforcement officers who went to a Mantoloking home Monday looking for 39-year-old Edward Walsh. The Manahawkin man was wanted on kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft charges in connection with an incident Sunday involving his girlfriend.

Prosecutors say officers entered and found Walsh armed with a knife, which he refused to drop. Kane was released and Walsh stabbed the animal, and officers then opened fire.

Walsh, who also had a self-inflicted knife wound across his neck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

