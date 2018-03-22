PETS & ANIMALS

New Jersey police officer responds to call of loose bull in Howell Township

EMBED </>More Videos

David Novarro reports on the Howell police officer who responded to a call of a loose bull. (Howell Township Police Department)

Eyewitness News
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police officers are trained to handle quite a bit while on the job, but an encounter with a loose bull presented quite the unique challenge for one officer in New Jersey.

Howell Police Patrolman John Louhier was tasked with responding to the call of a 500 pound bull on the loose on Oak Glen Road on Thursday morning.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officer stood behind a utility pole as he tried to lasso the animal with rope he had in his emergency go-bag.


It's unclear how the bull escaped or where it came from.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspolice officerbull on the looseMonmouth CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News