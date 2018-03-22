Police officers are trained to handle quite a bit while on the job, but an encounter with a loose bull presented quite the unique challenge for one officer in New Jersey.Howell Police Patrolman John Louhier was tasked with responding to the call of a 500 pound bull on the loose on Oak Glen Road on Thursday morning.Upon arriving at the scene, the officer stood behind a utility pole as he tried to lasso the animal with rope he had in his emergency go-bag.It's unclear how the bull escaped or where it came from.