A New Jersey woman is accused of animal cruelty for allegedly neglecting her dogs.Officials announced Wednesday that Maritza Acevedo, 45, is facing two counts of fourth-degree animal cruelty.Authorities say she surrendered a pair of 2-year-old poodles to the Elizabeth Animal Shelter on Sept. 27, but employees were so alarmed by the conditions of the dogs, they contacted police.Both dogs were so matted that they couldn't see properly and had waste stuck to their bodies, officials said.One of the dogs was so underweight that it could not keep food down.If convicted, a fourth-degree charge could result in up to 18 months in prison.Anyone with information on similar incidents is asked to contact their local police department.----------