Pets & Animals

New Jersey zoo's 17-year-old snow leopard dies

By
CAPE MAY, New Jersey -- The Cape May County Zoo is mourning the passing of a longtime snow leopard.

Officials say Himani, the 17-year-old female snow leopard that came to the South Jersey zoo in 2009, has died after a battle with cancer.

Himani proved to be an excellent mother, successfully raising seven healthy and strong cubs.

"Himani was an incredible mother, and an important member of our Zoo family, she will certainly be missed by the staff and visitors. We feel fortunate that she was here with us during the past 12 years. Her contributions to the conservation of her species and to the future of the Cape May County Zoo are immeasurable," said Dr. Alex Ernst, Associate Veterinarian at the Zoo.

Officials say it was the birth of those cubs that helped put the zoo in the national spotlight.

"She was a superstar and a huge draw for visitors who made a visit to the Snow Leopard habitat one of their top attractions," said County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Cape May County Parks and Zoo.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscape may countynew jerseyzoonew jersey newsanimals
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY teacher dies from COVID, family says remote request was denied
Woman fatally struck by vehicle at car wash in NYC
Video: 2 officers accused of unprovoked assault on 19-year-old
AccuWeather Alert: Ice storm arrives tonight into tomorrow
Elusive coyote spotted roaming through Central Park
The Countdown: Trump to reemerge after 2nd impeachment acquittal
Show More
14 states face rolling blackouts, millions without power in Texas
Man misdiagnosed with COVID gets 2nd chance at Mount Sinai
Cuomo insists nursing home data was accurate, blames 'raw politics'
Teen rescued after falling through ice in Central Park
Patient at NYC hospital tests positive for variant from South Africa
More TOP STORIES News