Pets & Animals

Nursery dog comes out of retirement to help raise cheetah cub at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI -- A dog came out of retirement to help raise a baby cheetah at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Blakely, an Australian Shepherd, spent years at the zoo caring for foxes, wallabies, tigers, warthogs and, yes, even cheetahs.

Blakely retired in 2017, but when a mother cheetah at the Cincinnati Zoo lost all of her cubs but one, Blakely was called on once again.

Mother cheetahs will stop producing milk when they don't have enough cubs. So zoo officials had to take the lone surviving cub and take care of its nutritional needs.



The thing zookeepers could not do was teach the cub social skills and good manners--two things Blakely excels at teaching.

Blakely will work with the cub until it is healthy enough to move out of the care center. At that time, zookeepers will likely bring in a puppy to serve as the cheetah cub's surrogate sibling.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsohiozoodogscatsdog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
El Paso shooting: 20 dead, dozens injured: LIVE COVERAGE
Patrick Crusius: What we know about El Paso suspected shooter
El Paso shooting: Trump, politicians respond to reports of active shooter near Texas mall
Man, nanny found dead in double murder at suburban NJ home
AccuWeather: Warm sunshine
How to help El Paso shooting victims
1 dead, 4 sickened after apparent carbon monoxide exposure in NYC
Show More
Jones Beach offers 50-cent parking for 90th birthday
Serial brake puller arrested again for subway 'surfing'
Wake held for twins who died in Bronx hot car
Police search for shooter after man's body found in the Bronx
Police search for apparent dognapper in the Bronx
More TOP STORIES News