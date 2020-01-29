Pets & Animals

New York animal rescue says more than $20K stolen after checking account hacked

FILE photo (Shutterstock)

WAPPINGERS FALLS, New York (WABC) -- An animal rescue group in Dutchess County said it was robbed of more than $20,000 this week.

CARE of DC, or Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County, posted about the crime on their Facebook account Monday night.

They said someone hacked into their checking account to withdraw a total of $23,477.79.

"We don't know how or why someone would do this to an animal rescue, we only know that it happened," the post said. "We are sick with worry because we've committed to taking in close to 100 dogs and cats in the next 4 weeks."

They went on to say that without the funds in their account, they may have to refuse the animals.



The rescue group updated their initial post to say they have been overwhelmed by the amount of support they have received, but they have been advised not to comment further until the case is solved.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswappingers fallsdutchess countyanimal rescuerobberyanimals
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed in trench collapse while installing septic tank on LI
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos critical after suicide attempt
Kobe Bryant crash: Nest video captures audio of helicopter's final moments
Man threatened woman after she ignored him on subway: NYPD
President Trump holds 'Keep America Great' rally at Jersey Shore
All bodies, key evidence recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site
16-year-old shot in leg while walking near school in Queens
Show More
Nationwide arugula shortage affecting salad-lovers in NY
Escaped prisoner hides in ceiling at Newark Airport
GOP doesn't have votes to block Bolton, McConnell concedes
Man who served 25 years for NYC rape has conviction overturned
Suspect surrenders for $500,000 jewelry theft from Allen Iverson
More TOP STORIES News