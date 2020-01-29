New York animal rescue says more than $20K stolen after checking account hacked

WAPPINGERS FALLS, New York (WABC) -- An animal rescue group in Dutchess County said it was robbed of more than $20,000 this week.CARE of DC, or Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County, posted about the crime on their Facebook account Monday night.They said someone hacked into their checking account to withdraw a total of $23,477.79."We don't know how or why someone would do this to an animal rescue, we only know that it happened," the post said. "We are sick with worry because we've committed to taking in close to 100 dogs and cats in the next 4 weeks."They went on to say that without the funds in their account, they may have to refuse the animals.The rescue group updated their initial post to say they have been overwhelmed by the amount of support they have received, but they have been advised not to comment further until the case is solved.----------