New York lawmakers introduce puppy mill ban law

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York State lawmakers are introducing a new bill that would ban the sale of puppies from puppy mills.The legislation covers dogs, cats and bunnies from unregulated breeding facilities and would ban the sale of those animals at pet stores.Lawmakers behind the bill are getting support from "Sopranos" actress Edie Falco, who is fronting the campaign alongside her puppy mill survivor dog Sami.The bill encourages pet stores to build relationships with rescue organizations and shelters.