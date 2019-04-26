Pets & Animals

New York lawmakers introduce puppy mill ban law

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York State lawmakers are introducing a new bill that would ban the sale of puppies from puppy mills.

The legislation covers dogs, cats and bunnies from unregulated breeding facilities and would ban the sale of those animals at pet stores.

Lawmakers behind the bill are getting support from "Sopranos" actress Edie Falco, who is fronting the campaign alongside her puppy mill survivor dog Sami.

The bill encourages pet stores to build relationships with rescue organizations and shelters.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew york citydogpuppy
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News