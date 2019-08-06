New York Mets All-Star adopts puppy he held before game at Citi Field

CITI FIELD, Queens (WABC) -- An All-Star New York Mets player is expanding his family after the puppy he held before a game last month melted his heart.Jeff McNeil held the puppy on the field for a pregame adoption event before the July 26 game against the Pirates. That night he hit a three-run homer in a 6-3 win.On Tuesday, he and his wife officially adopted the lucky pup, named Willow, from North Shore Animal League in front of the Mets dugout at Citi Field."I met her for the first time and I was in love with her, I was on the phone with my wife just saying we need this dog and I was just begging for it and that it was the perfect dog," McNeil said. "I persuaded her if I get the puppy, I'll hit more home runs."He is the first Mets player to adopt a pet during such an event."Every time you adopt you save two lives: the one you take home and the one we can rescue and put in its place, so we thank Jeff and Tatiana so much," said Kathleen Lynn with North Shore Animal League.Willow was named after the street the McNeils were married on.Look out Mr. Met, the collie-husky-shepherd mix just might be the newest mascot for The Amazin' Mets.----------