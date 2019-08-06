Pets & Animals

New York Mets player to adopt puppy he held before game at Citi Field

Jeff McNeil rounds first base after hitting a three-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, July 26, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

CITI FIELD, Queens (WABC) -- A New York Mets player is adding a new furry member to his family after falling in love with a puppy he held before a game last month.

Jeff McNeil held the puppy on the field before the July 26 game against the Pirates. That night he hit a three-run homer in a 6-3 win.

On Tuesday, he and his wife will officially adopt the lucky pup from North Shore Animal League in front of the Mets dugout at Citi Field.

The puppy is still waiting on a name.

