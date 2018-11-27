PETS & ANIMALS

New York police officer rescues chicken from fire

A police officer who saved a chicken from becoming a roaster is taking a ribbing from his fellow officers.

OSSINING, Westchester County (WABC) --
Body cam video released by Ossining police shows the officer responding to a shed fire on Saturday.

He removed some propane tanks to prevent them from exploding, and then he discovered the chicken.

The bird clucks as the officer carries the bird to safety. He told the owner, "I got your chicken."

The police department wrote on Facebook, "Somewhere around the first day of field training some salty cop usually hits you with, 'Kid, you wouldn't believe what goes on around here if I told you.'"

The department says if you ever wanted to get a hard time from your co-workers, "be a hero...to a chicken."


