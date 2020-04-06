coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC closes city-run dog parks due to overcrowding

FILE photo (Shutterstock)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- First the playgrounds, now the dog parks.

After several complaints of overcrowding, the New York City Parks Department was forced to close all city-run dog parks.

It's not known how many complaints were received.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Where are the testing centers

See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus



Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey

Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut
New York City updates
Long Island updates



How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?

Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthdogsmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Coronavirus in New York City: Photos capture the city during the pandemic
American Airlines dramatically cuts service to NYC
Fired Amazon worker to lead protest in Staten Island
ICU nurse from Minnesota heads to NYC to battle COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Death toll surpasses 3,000 in NYC
As apex nears, ventilators in short supply
NYC hospitals nearing capacity with coronavirus patients
Inside a Brooklyn hospital on the frontlines of the crisis
ICU nurse from Minnesota heads to NYC to battle COVID-19
White House sending Suffolk County 200,000 masks
Tiger at Bronx Zoo in NYC tests positive for COVID-19
Show More
Meadowlands field medical center opens in COVID-19 battle
American Airlines dramatically cuts service to NYC
Fired Amazon worker to lead protest in Staten Island
AccuWeather: Sunny and nice
Fire burns through 2 businesses in Ridgewood, NJ
More TOP STORIES News