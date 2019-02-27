NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --New York City is considering a new effort to keep parks safe and clean by putting a ban on feeding birds and animals.
Right now, the rule on wildlife feeding does not prohibit patrons form feeding birds and squirrels.
However, officials say the food left on the ground is an open invitation for rodents.
Under the proposed amendment, feeding all animals would be prohibited.
The parks department is expected to hold a public hearing at Pelham Fritz Recreation Center Friday to discuss the proposed rules.
Anyone can comment on the proposed rules by:
--Website. You can submit comments to NYC Parks through the NYC rules website at http://rules.cityofnewyork.us.
--Email. You can email comments to rules@parks.nyc.gov.
--Mail. You can mail comments to:
Darci Frinquelli, Assistant Counsel
The New York City Department of Parks & Recreation
The Arsenal, Central Park
830 Fifth Avenue
New York, NY 10065
--Fax. You can fax comments to 917-849-6742.
--By speaking at the hearing. Anyone who wants to comment on the proposed rule at the public hearing must sign up to speak. You can sign up before the hearing by calling Darci Frinquelli at 212-360-1383 or emailing rules@parks.nyc.gov. You can also sign up in the hearing room before the hearing begins on March 1 at noon. You can speak for up to three minutes.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube