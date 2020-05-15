NYPD detective captures slithering snake in front of Bronx home

#HappeningNow

A #Bronx resident left his house this morning to find this unexpected ssssssneaky visitor by his mailbox. #ESU was quick to respond and Detective Otero took control of the 8 foot python. The snake is being delivered to the #NYCACCC

— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) May 15, 2020

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD stumbled on a "sssssneaky visitor" in front of a Bronx home Friday morning, an eight-foot-long snake!Detective Jose Otero made the collar of his career after responding to a 911 call of a snake in front of a Fteley Avenue home in the Soundview section.The red tail boa constrictor was hanging off a light fixture when Detective Otero arrived at around 7:30 a.m.Unrattled, Otero asked a nearby resident for a pillowcase, grabbed the snake off the light, and slid it safely into the pillowcase.The snake was taken to Animal Care and Control.