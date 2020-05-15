Pets & Animals

NYPD detective captures slithering snake in front of Bronx home

By Mark Crudele, Eyewitness News

(NYPD Special Ops)

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- The NYPD stumbled on a "sssssneaky visitor" in front of a Bronx home Friday morning, an eight-foot-long snake!

Detective Jose Otero made the collar of his career after responding to a 911 call of a snake in front of a Fteley Avenue home in the Soundview section.

The red tail boa constrictor was hanging off a light fixture when Detective Otero arrived at around 7:30 a.m.

Unrattled, Otero asked a nearby resident for a pillowcase, grabbed the snake off the light, and slid it safely into the pillowcase.

The snake was taken to Animal Care and Control.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssoundviewbronxnew york cityanimal rescuenypdsnake
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Northeast states to reopen beaches Memorial Day weekend
Cuomo extends stay-at-home as other parts of NY reopen
New Jersey primary to be mainly vote-by-mail election
AccuWeather Alert: Hot, sticky and storms
New York's curve down, rest of nation going up
NJ surpasses 10,000 deaths, but key indicators still dropping
Report: Some nursing homes stole stimulus checks from elderly
Show More
Some beaches already open as Jersey Shore prepares
Church hit hard by COVID-19 gives back with food pantry
Mayor announces COVID-19 heat wave plan for NYC
NYC to educate, monitor and limit crowds in parks
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead vaccine team
More TOP STORIES News