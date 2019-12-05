Pets & Animals

NYPD K-9s lend helping paw to military dogs overseas

(@k9timoshenko)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- NYPD K-9s lent a helping paw to their human handlers over the holiday weekend by collecting donations to be shipped to Afghanistan.

K-9 Timoshenko, along with his four-legged pals K-9 Marci and K-9 Russel, helped prepare and package donations at PS 373R in Staten Island to be sent to Afghanistan as part of Operation War Dogs.



The operation involved collecting donated supplies for the nation's military working canines. Among the supplies included in the roughly 30 box shipment were thank you letters, dog toys, treats, shampoos, nail clippers and goggles.

K-9s Timoshenko and Russel are German Shepherds who were named after Staten Island Detective Russel Timoshenko, who was killed in the line of duty in 2007.



K-9 Timoshenko himself was injured in 2017 when he fell through a ceiling while searching a Brooklyn house for guns.

Related topics:
pets & animalsnew york citypolice officer killeddogsnypdk 9
