NYPD offers tips after coyote sightings in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD is advising New Yorkers on what to do if they see a coyote after recent sightings in Central Park.The Central Park precinct sent out a tweet on Monday telling people not to feed the animals.Anyone who encounters a coyote is asked to only observe them from a distance and keep all pets safe.If approached by a coyote, police say you should make yourself look bigger by putting your arms up and make loud noises.