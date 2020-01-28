NYPD offers tips after coyote sightings in Central Park

The Central Park precinct sent out a tweet on Monday telling people not to feed the animals.
Anyone who encounters a coyote is asked to only observe them from a distance and keep all pets safe.
If approached by a coyote, police say you should make yourself look bigger by putting your arms up and make loud noises.
Due to sightings of a Coyote in Central Park.— NYPD Central Park (@NYPDCentralPark) January 27, 2020
Do not feed coyotes 🥩
Observe and appreciate coyotes from a distance 🦊 👀
Protect your pets 🐶
If you are approached, make yourself look bigger by putting your arms up, and make loud noises. 💪🏽🗣 pic.twitter.com/pSrsvNdLYW
