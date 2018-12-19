NYPD officers rescue kitten stuck in engine of SUV

#NYPD rescued this #kitten trapped in the undercarriage of this vehicle. Not a good place for a #catnap, especially when we are experiencing #CodeBlue. With the help of @NYPDSchools, @NYPDSpecialops & 3️⃣2️⃣Pct Patrol this kitten 🐱 is safe in a #Harlem #animalrescue #shelter. pic.twitter.com/1UWvaODPLr — NYPD 32nd Precinct (@NYPD32Pct) December 18, 2018

Some elite New York City police officers put their talents to use to save a kitten.Seven officers from Harlem's 32nd Precinct and the Special Operations unit teamed up to rescue the little cat, which had become trapped in the engine block of an SUV.They climbed underneath, placing the vehicle onto a jack. Eventually they managed to free the kitten and then took it to a local shelter.In its tweet, the NYPD noted it was "not a good place for a catnap."----------