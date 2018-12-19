PETS & ANIMALS

NYPD officers rescue kitten stuck in engine of SUV

Some NYPD officers teamed up to rescue a kitten from an SUV.

Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Some elite New York City police officers put their talents to use to save a kitten.

Seven officers from Harlem's 32nd Precinct and the Special Operations unit teamed up to rescue the little cat, which had become trapped in the engine block of an SUV.

They climbed underneath, placing the vehicle onto a jack. Eventually they managed to free the kitten and then took it to a local shelter.

In its tweet, the NYPD noted it was "not a good place for a catnap."


