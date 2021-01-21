Pets & Animals

NYPD saves dog in danger of drowning in frigid water in Queens

JAMAICA BAY, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD's Harbor Unit came to the rescue of a dog in danger of drowning off the coast of Queens.

Crews spotted the dog Wednesday morning frantically trying to stay afloat in Jamaica Bay.

Rescuers quickly pulled the dog from the frigid water, wrapped her in a warm blanket and rushed her to a veterinarian.




The dog, named Tinkerbell, was reunited with her owner and is in good health.

Police say Tinkerbell was ready to nap all day after she was reunited with her owner.

ALSO READ | Rise in subway attacks spark movement to provide safe escorts in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Troubled by the alarming spike in crime, activist Peter Kerre set up an Instagram page called SafeWalks NYC, designed to provide safe escorts to and from subway stations.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsjamaicaqueensnew york citydogsanimal rescuenypddoggood news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Star-studded special celebrates Joe Biden's inauguration: LIVE
3 soldiers killed in helicopter crash in New York, officials say
Businesses hoping Trump Tower security drawdown begins soon
Dems control Senate; Biden intelligence chief confirmed
Student loan relief to be extended through September
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman: 'Even as we grieved, we grew'
Show More
The Countdown: Biden sworn in as 46th US president, Harris becomes 1st female VP
Teen killed by fire honored by NYC community college with degree
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
COVID Live Updates: Could you need a vaccination passport?
Citing vaccine shortage, NYPD halts first dose COVID-19 vaccinations
More TOP STORIES News