NYPD saves dog in danger of drowning in frigid water in Queens

While patrolling the #NYC waters a few minutes ago, our #Harbor members spotted this dog frantically trying to keep afloat in Jamaica Bay



They quickly pulled the dog from the freezing water, wrapped him up & immediately brought him to a local vet#RuffMorning



Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/7iBxplCmTy — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) January 20, 2021

UPDATE

A happy ending to a cold wet morning



After failing her physical for the #SCUBA Team, Tinkerbell has been reunited with her owner Jason



Tinkerbell is in great health & is looking forward to sleeping all day



Thanks to our Harbor members for making this reunion paw-ssible pic.twitter.com/mylSj4wh2H — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) January 20, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9827658" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Troubled by the alarming spike in crime, activist Peter Kerre set up an Instagram page called SafeWalks NYC, designed to provide safe escorts to and from subway stations.

JAMAICA BAY, Queens (WABC) -- The NYPD's Harbor Unit came to the rescue of a dog in danger of drowning off the coast of Queens.Crews spotted the dog Wednesday morning frantically trying to stay afloat in Jamaica Bay.Rescuers quickly pulled the dog from the frigid water, wrapped her in a warm blanket and rushed her to a veterinarian.The dog, named Tinkerbell, was reunited with her owner and is in good health.Police say Tinkerbell was ready to nap all day after she was reunited with her owner.----------