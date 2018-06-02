ANIMAL ABUSE

Yonkers officer gives puppy abused on camera forever home

EMBED </>More Videos

One month after a puppy was rescued from horrific abuse, a police officer has deciding to give her a forever home.

By Eyewitness News
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, Westchester County (WABC) --
One month after a puppy was rescued from horrific abuse, a police officer has decided to give her a forever home.

Yonkers police received a phone call from a good Samaritan on May 13 after witnessing a 6-month-old pit bull puppy being dragged and then violently picked up by her neck and thrown outside of the suspect's apartment building. The abuse was all caught on camera.

The alleged abuser, 41-year-old Kiani Wright, faces animal cruelty charges.

EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis talks to the Yonkers police officer who adopted the abused puppy.



The day the dog, named Pebbles, was rescued, Officer Neville Bennett met her at the Third Precinct stationhouse. Pebbles played with Officer Bennett for an hour, even though she was originally skittish.

She was withdrawn. She didn't want to interact with people too much. It looked like she was afraid," Bennet said. "As a police officer, we normally protect people, and I felt compelled to protect the dog."

Pebbles was taken to the SPCA of Westchester, but Officer Bennett didn't forget her.

In the meantime, Pebbles received medical attention for broken teeth and an abrasion under her chin. Despite the abuse, the pup would wag her tail, willingly accepting pets from SPCA workers.

Finally, after weeks of debating whether or not to adopt her, Officer Bennett decided Friday to give the pup her forever home.

"I needed to make sure I had the time to devote to her," he said.

The day of the reunion, the dog was lethargic, as she'd just been spayed, but loving.

Bennett plans to change her name to Lady.

"New home, new start," he said.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimal abuseanimal crueltydogYonkersWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ANIMAL ABUSE
3 men face over 1K counts each of animal sex abuse
Pit bull dies from sexual abuse just 2 weeks after adoption
Man charged with abandoning dog to drown in rising tide turns self in
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
50 cats, kittens found in deplorable conditions in NJ home
More animal abuse
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News