Officer meets baby kangaroo during traffic stop

Officer meets baby kangaroo during traffic stop. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on December 27, 2018.

One officer got quite the surprise during a traffic stop this week, and the video has already gone viral!

An officer in Norwood, Ohio found a baby kangaroo wrapped in a blanket in the back seat.

The kangaroo's name is Scooby-Roo.

The driver was cautioned to make sure the animal is properly restrained.

